Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

CSCO opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.