CIBC Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. 5,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.04). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

