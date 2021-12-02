Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.