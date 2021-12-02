Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 176,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

