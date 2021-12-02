Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ CD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.