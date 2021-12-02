China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

