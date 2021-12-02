China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 28,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 87,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.