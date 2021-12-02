Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.14. Chimerix shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 15,981 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.