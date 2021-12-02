Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Tops $242.97 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $242.97 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,951,749,373 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.