Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $646.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

