Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.