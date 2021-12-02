Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

