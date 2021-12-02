Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,410 Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,047,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,741,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

