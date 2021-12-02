Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $528,000 Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 714.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 817,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

