Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,043,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

