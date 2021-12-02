CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.35. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 35,681 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

