Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,265,131 shares of company stock worth $696,446,622 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.