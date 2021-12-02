CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

