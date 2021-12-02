CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,047 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mondelez International by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.