CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200,277 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

NYSE GE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

