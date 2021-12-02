CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 117,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

