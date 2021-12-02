CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Hershey by 138.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after buying an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

