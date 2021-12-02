CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

