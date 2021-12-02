Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,319 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.19. 64,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,689. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

