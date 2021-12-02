Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 106 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.83 on Thursday, reaching $250.17. 71,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.