Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,350. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

