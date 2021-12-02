Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $2.13 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 63,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

