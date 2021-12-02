Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.59 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

DKS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. 40,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

