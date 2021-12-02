Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

