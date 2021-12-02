Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $527.66. 77,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.