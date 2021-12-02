Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 106,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,005.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

