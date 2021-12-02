Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Hits $4.35 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $4.35 million and $424,544.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

