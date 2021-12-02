CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 232,486 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.20.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

