Cellframe Reaches Market Cap of $58.86 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Cellframe has a market cap of $58.86 million and $2.78 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cellframe has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,626,794 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

