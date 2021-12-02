Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
CLBT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.
About Cellebrite DI
