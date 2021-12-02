Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CLBT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

