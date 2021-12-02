CEEK VR Market Capitalization Hits $658.89 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $658.89 million and approximately $44.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

