CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. CBTX has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 137.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CBTX by 105,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CBTX by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

