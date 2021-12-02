CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $96.22 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

