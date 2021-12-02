CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 114,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CBAH stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. CBRE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CBRE Acquisition Company Profile

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

