Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 81,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

