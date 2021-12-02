Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $548.74 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Casper has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $548.74 million and $73.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,509,439,583 coins and its circulating supply is 2,759,801,583 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

