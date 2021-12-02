Caroline Beasley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BBGI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,101. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.42.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.