Caroline Beasley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BBGI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,101. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

