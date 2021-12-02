Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. 2,052,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,502,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

