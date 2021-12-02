Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZMWY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 610. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $128.35 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.13.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

