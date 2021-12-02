Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$6.50. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 3,010,659 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

