Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,216. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.