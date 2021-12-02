Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.1 days.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.