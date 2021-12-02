Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 173 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.