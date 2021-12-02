Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 201.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 157.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,070. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.