Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.16 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 233.0% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

